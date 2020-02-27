The Home Bakery opening new bakery and coffee shop in Dundalk

There's a new location to get your pink slices in town - The Home Bakery has announced that they will be opening a new bakery and Bakehaus Cafe on the Avenue Road.

The new premises is located beside Tony Kieran Butchers, Country Fresh and delicatessen in Conlon's Food Hall in the shopping complex at Marshes Lower.

The new bakery is due to open on Tuesday, March 3 at 8:45am and to sweeten the deal the Home Bakery will be giving away a free pastry and coffee to the first 25 customers who arrive in.

In a post on Facebook the Home Bakery, who already have a number of locations across Dundalk, said:

"We are excited to let you know we will be opening our new Home Bakery and Bakehaus Cafe on the Avenue Road on Tuesday 3rd of March at 08.45am.

"With lots of free parking, right next door to your local independent food producers; Tony Kieran Butchers, grocers in CountryFresh and delicatessen in Conlon's Food Hall.

" To celebrate the first 25 customers get a free pastry/coffee.

"We look forward to welcoming you to our new addition in this fantastic part of Dundalk."