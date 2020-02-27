DUNDALK BUSINESS
Dundalk business Cofra Kitchens features on RTÉ interiors show
Custom furniture made by Dundalk business Cofra Kitchen Design Studios appeared on RTÉs Home of the year last night.
The Dundalk design studio said: "In one of the featured homes, the one with the dark blue hallway and the curved staircase in Sandymount.
"We made the bookcases, one, a dark green one with a secret doorway, bunk beds with fireman's pole, wardrobes with a secret doorway through to another child's room."
Dundalk BIDS office congratulated the local business saying: 'Great to see this on RTE last night, well done Cofra Kitchens the furniture looks spectacular #dundalktown.'
Cofra Kitchen Design Studio, which is based in Dundalk, offer a complete design, build and fit service, delivering high quality, bespoke furniture at reasonable prices.
