An Garda Síochána

Garda investigation underway following suspected arson attack in Dundalk

Donard McCabe

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

A Garda investigation is underway this morning following a suspected arson attack in Dundalk last night.

Gardaí are investigating a suspected criminal damage by fire incident that occurred at approximately 4am this morning in the Marian Park area of Dundalk.

A car was significantly damaged during the incident but Gardaí say that no injuries were reported.

Gardaí say no arrests have been made but investigations are ongoing.