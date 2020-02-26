An Garda Síochána
Garda investigation underway following suspected arson attack in Dundalk
A Garda investigation is underway this morning following a suspected arson attack in Dundalk last night.
Gardaí are investigating a suspected criminal damage by fire incident that occurred at approximately 4am this morning in the Marian Park area of Dundalk.
A car was significantly damaged during the incident but Gardaí say that no injuries were reported.
Gardaí say no arrests have been made but investigations are ongoing.
