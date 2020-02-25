Dundalk IT submit planning for new science laboratories

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) have lodged a planning application with Louth County Council this week, seeking to build a two storey extension to the campus' North Building to accommodate new science laboratories.

The application seeks permission for development at the North and South building at DKIT and also comprises replacement of existing aluminium windows with new double glazed aluminium windows and the overcladding of existing concrete spandrel panels with insulation and render finish to the North and South Building.

The proposed new extension would cover a gross floor area of 1327.6 square metres and would also include a roof level plant room, new gas skid and three disabled car parking spaces.

The development also seeks permission for modifications to roof top plantrooms, elevational changes including new windows at first floor and replacement of existing doors with a new revolving door and two double doors at the north entrance.

A decision is due on the application by April 19 2020.