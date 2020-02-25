Louth County Council close applications for local road improvement schemes

Councillors were told at the Louth County Council February meeting, that the council would not be accepting any further applications for the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) or the Community Involvement Scheme (CIS) in 2020 due to oversubscription and a lack of funding.

The two schemes have helped improve road conditions in Louth over the past couple of years, with €250,000 allocated to Louth last year in LIS funding.

Cllr Watters initially raised the issue in the chamber and asked if this would be a continuing issue for the next number of years, as well as asking if further government funding would be made available for the schemes.

Cllr John McGahon also spoke on the matter and asked if the local authority had increased the Local Property Tax (LPT) would they be in a position now to keep these schemes open.

Director of Services Catherine Duff told the meeting in response that the decision was taken primarily due to oversubscription and if it was reopened now, it would only lead to a waiting list.