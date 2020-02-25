Louth councillor calls for eircodes to be linked to properties using Irish Water supply

Mid-Louth councillor John Sheridan, suggested at the Louth County Council February meeting that the use of Eircodes may have been helpful for Irish Water users to know if they were included in the Boil Water Notice (BWN), that had been active in Tallanstown since last year.

Cllr Sheridan welcomed the news that the Boil Water Notice (BWN) that had been affecting 600 Irish Water customers in Tallanstown had been lifted for most, with just 16 houses remaining under the BWN.

The Ardee councillor enquired if any major works were planned for the area as a follow on, as well as asking if there were lessons to be learned from the process, and commented that while communications from the Council on the situation were perfect, those with Irish Water itself were not.

He also put forward the suggestion that Eircodes should be used to link properties to Irish Water supplies.

Speaking to the Dundalk Democrat following the meeting, Cllr Sheridan explained that there were people in the area “who thought they were under the BWN but actually weren't on it” and had Eircodes been used, this may not have happened.

In terms of the more major works that would need to be carried out, he explained that there “needs to be long term works at the Mullacrew plant to decommission it.”

According to Irish Water, the 16 properties that are still under the BWN, are located on "Glyde road, between the junction of Glyde road and Tallanstown village to just beyond Rathbrist cottages".