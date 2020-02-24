What's On
Art exhibition of historic Dundalk buildings in ink pen launches this week
"Dear Dundalk", an art exhibition featuring ink drawings of historic Dundalk buildings by local artist Miriam Fox, launches a 12 day exhibition this Tuesday February 25 at 6.30pm in Dundalk Library.
Running from February 25 to March 7, the exhibition features in drawings of local buildings including:
- The Court House
- Redemptorist Chapel
- Old Library
- Green Church/St Nicholas Parish Church
- St Nicholas Church
- Old Signal Cabin, Clarke’s Train Station
- Kelly’s Monument
- Maxwell (Lisdoo) Cottages
- Town Hall
- Quay St Station
For more information on the exhibition go to Miriam Fox's Facebook page here
