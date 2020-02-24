Art exhibition of historic Dundalk buildings in ink pen launches this week

"Dear Dundalk", an art exhibition featuring ink drawings of historic Dundalk buildings by local artist Miriam Fox, launches a 12 day exhibition this Tuesday February 25 at 6.30pm in Dundalk Library.

Running from February 25 to March 7, the exhibition features in drawings of local buildings including:

The Court House

Redemptorist Chapel

Old Library

Green Church/St Nicholas Parish Church

St Nicholas Church

Old Signal Cabin, Clarke’s Train Station

Kelly’s Monument

Maxwell (Lisdoo) Cottages

Town Hall

Quay St Station

For more information on the exhibition go to Miriam Fox's Facebook page here