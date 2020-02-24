Sponsored Content

JOB ALERT: Dundalk company seeking maintenance technician (Industrial Plumbing)

Donard McCabe

A Dundalk company that specialises in engineering driven service in installation and maintenance activities, are seeking a maintenance technician (Industrial Plumbing), for its firm at Aiken Business Park, Old Coes Road, Dundalk.

ISEP Ltd are seeking an oil and gas boiler/ burner maintenance service technician with plumbing experience & a focus on commercial and industrial boilers. Strong knowledge of Mechanical & Electrical systems (HVAC) is an advantage.

  • Applicants should have at least 3 years qualified work experience
  • Up to date registration with RGII with relevant Gas Certification
  • Safe Pass
  • Full clean driver’s license
  • Need to pass a Garda vetting check

Package

  • Competitive rate of Pay
  • Contribution toward Private health Care for your family
  • Pension Contribution
  • Permanent / Full time

Please forward CV via post /e-mail, to the following:

ISEP Ltd

Aiken Business Park,

Old Coes Road,

Dundalk, Co.Louth


Email: Office@isep.ie 