JOB ALERT: Dundalk company seeking maintenance technician (Industrial Plumbing)

A Dundalk company that specialises in engineering driven service in installation and maintenance activities, are seeking a maintenance technician (Industrial Plumbing), for its firm at Aiken Business Park, Old Coes Road, Dundalk.

ISEP Ltd are seeking an oil and gas boiler/ burner maintenance service technician with plumbing experience & a focus on commercial and industrial boilers. Strong knowledge of Mechanical & Electrical systems (HVAC) is an advantage.

Applicants should have at least 3 years qualified work experience

Up to date registration with RGII with relevant Gas Certification

Safe Pass

Full clean driver’s license

Need to pass a Garda vetting check

Package

Competitive rate of Pay

Contribution toward Private health Care for your family

Pension Contribution

Permanent / Full time

Please forward CV via post /e-mail, to the following:

ISEP Ltd

Aiken Business Park,

Old Coes Road,

Dundalk, Co.Louth



Email: Office@isep.ie