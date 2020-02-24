Sponsored Content
JOB ALERT: Dundalk company seeking maintenance technician (Industrial Plumbing)
A Dundalk company that specialises in engineering driven service in installation and maintenance activities, are seeking a maintenance technician (Industrial Plumbing), for its firm at Aiken Business Park, Old Coes Road, Dundalk.
ISEP Ltd are seeking an oil and gas boiler/ burner maintenance service technician with plumbing experience & a focus on commercial and industrial boilers. Strong knowledge of Mechanical & Electrical systems (HVAC) is an advantage.
- Applicants should have at least 3 years qualified work experience
- Up to date registration with RGII with relevant Gas Certification
- Safe Pass
- Full clean driver’s license
- Need to pass a Garda vetting check
Package
- Competitive rate of Pay
- Contribution toward Private health Care for your family
- Pension Contribution
- Permanent / Full time
Please forward CV via post /e-mail, to the following:
ISEP Ltd
Aiken Business Park,
Old Coes Road,
Dundalk, Co.Louth
Email: Office@isep.ie
