Dundalk's Q-Kangaroo takes on major players in food delivery app market

If you’re an office worker in Dundalk, you’ve probably used the app Q-Kangaroo to help skip the lunchtime queues and reclaim some of your lunchbreak.

The app, which allows users to pre-order and beat the queues at their favourite coffee shops and restaurants, came onto the market in March 2018 after months of development by Crossmaglen-man Ross Kernan and his team.

Customers placing their order using the Q Kangaroo app in McAteers Food House, Dundalk

It was quickly picked up by coffee shops in Dundalk town centre and as far as Dublin airport.

Recently the team went back to the drawing board, armed with customer insights to make their app even more useful and intuitive.

Will Kelly, Customer Success Manager at Q-Kangaroo explained: "The basics are the same but the experience is much more enhanced. The new features of the Q-Kangaroo app start on the landing page with a range of dining options; Pick up, Sit in and Delivery.

"Now you only access the stores that offer the dining option you want at that time. Within these dining options, businesses can create separate menus suitably priced for that option.

"Another new feature is a chat function which will assist greatly when workplace lunch ordering is being organised allowing group chats and broadcast chats as well as one to one chats to be conducted within the app.

"Our new UI (user interface) as the techy’s in the office like to call it is vastly improved, all functionality is much more instinctive, the design is not just functionally superior but also much more attractive. The basics are the same but the experience is much enhanced.

"We realised that stores wanted to offer loyalty programs and were seeking out solutions be it stamping cards or bespoke digital loyalty apps.

"We felt that the natural place for that should be within your order ahead app so we have created a store loyalty facility available to all stores in the new app. Our ambition is to be a global leader in the order ahead food app industry."

And thanks to an extremely competitive commission fee, which undercuts major players in the food delivery app industry like JustEat, you can see why local business owners are keen to get on board.

"Q-KANGAROO is a Dundalk business, assisting businesses in Dundalk to be more profitable. The new delivery option offers Dundalk Cafes, Pizza stores, Coffee shops and restaurants a marketplace app where customers can find all their favourite stores in one app.

"The storeowners will have our hardware installed completely free of charge and will expect to pay no more than 7% commission fee which is less than half the price charged by leading marketplace app Just Eat. So we see Dundalk as a Just Q-Kangaroo Town,” Mr. Kelly added:

"We are listing 12 local businesses at present and intend to treble that over the next few months as we believe we can make Dundalk a Just Q-Kangaroo town. Our ambition is to be a global leader in the order ahead food app industry.

"The real goal of the business is to be a major global player in cities where users are particularly time-poor.”

"Consumers today are time-sensitive and demand convenience and mobile-friendly solutions when ordering food. Consumers also expect to be rewarded for their loyalty.

"The Q-KANGAROO App delivers all these solutions in one place. We look after the technical development aspect of their business and they can focus on producing great products. We are the tech partner that all food business need."

Mr Kelly added: "We feel that the work we have done in developing this app to meet the requirements of business owners and users alike is something Dundalk should be very proud of we expect that this next phase of growth will quickly double our workforce.

"This should see us become ambassadors for Dundalk and testament to the talent and creativity of the workforce here."

