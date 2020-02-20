IRISH HEART FOUNDATION
Irish Heart Foundation providing free blood pressure checks in Dundalk today
The Irish Heart Foundation's Mobile Health Unit is in the Dundalk Library Car Park all day today.
Why not drop by and get your blood pressure checked free of charge?
The mobile unit will be there from 10am to 4pm.
The blood pressure check is being brought to Dundalk by the Healthy Ireland Initiative.
The Irish Heart Foundation's Mobile Health Unit is in the Dundalk Library Car Park today, Thursday 20th February from 10.00am - 4.00pm. Come along and get your blood pressure checked for FREE. Brought to you by #HealthyIreland #TakeACloserLook #louthlibraries pic.twitter.com/89W7tRV6ee— Louth County Council (@louthcoco) February 20, 2020
