JOB ALERT: Truck Driver Wanted at Express Skip Hire Ltd for Ardee facility
Truck Driver Wanted
Express Skip Hire Ltd are seeking a rigid truck driver required for permanent position, working out of its Ardee facility.
The hire will be responsible for delivery and collection of skips throughout the North East Region.
8am start Monday to Friday
Qualifications & Skills:
- Full clean Category C driver's licence and CPC required.
- Previous truck driving experience required.
- Good knowledge of the North East region would be beneficial.
If you are interested in this position please
Phone anytime: 087 941 0326 / 087 257 8229
You can also email: cian@expressskiphire.ie
