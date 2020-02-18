Sheridan welcomes movement on home working initiatives in mid-Louth

The Local Enterprise Office (LEO) in Louth has been in consultation with the Ardee Business Park about working from home initiatives and making additional spaces available for coworking purposes, members were told at the Louth County Council February meeting.

Cllr John Sheridan raised the matter in the chamber, when he sought an update on whether the local enterprise office had applied for funding from central government for home working initiatives.

Chief Executive Joan Martin invited Head of Enterprise from the Local Enterprise Office, Mr Thomas McEvoy, who was at the meeting, to share an update on how the initiatives were progressing. Mr McEvoy told the meeting, “we’re in discussions with the Ardee Community company and there is a border enterprise development fund which has launched, the closing date is March 24.

“The company is considering whether to put an application in. But we’re taking to them about adding some additional space for coworking purposes”, he added.

Speaking to the Dundalk Democrat following the meeting, Cllr Sheridan said he welcomed the update.

"This was a big issue I raised during my [local] election campaign," said Cllr Sheridan.

"So many people of my generation are commuting to Dublin for jobs. We have a brilliant centre in Louth Village at the moment. I received information last year that there was talks that the Ardee Business Park was to have a centre there.

"I’m delighted with the reply today that it is still in planning, because there are people who are leaving early everyday and commuting on local buses and all the rest", the Fianna Fáil TD continued.

"And if they can work from home it’s keeping money in the local economy and even for childcare reasons, people are getting to spend more time in the area", he added.