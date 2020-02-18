Watters seeks help for homes affected by coastal erosion in north Louth

Louth councillor Antóin Watters has sought help for residents in north Louth whose homes are being affected by coastal erosion that has taken place following severe storms in the area.

Speaking at the Louth County Council February meeting, Cllr Watters said that Giles' Quay and Templetown were both being affected by coastal erosion and asked if there was any funding available to mitigate against the effects it is having on the area.

Cllr Watters also referred to a private lane leading to a house at Templetown that he said was being "destroyed" due to erosion, and said that while he acknowledged that it was a private home, he asked if there was something the local authority could do to help.

In response, Chief Executive Joan Martin said that following previous storms, government funding was made available for those who were badly hit. Ms Martin added that while on this occasion the East coast may not be as badly affected at the West coast, the council would look into the matter to see if anything was available.

Speaking to the Dundalk Democrat following the meeting, Cllr Watters explained the situation in north Louth, saying that, "what’s happening at the minute is, after the bad storms and over the past couple of months there’s been a lot of areas in which a lot of coastal erosion has happened.

"I’m meeting the council next week at Giles’ Quay to look at damage that’s been done there."

Cllr Watters added that "there has also been damage done in Omeath and there’s also an issue of a private laneway down to a dwelling house in Templetown which is nearly impassable, so it could see a lady being stuck in her house.

"What I’m asking from the council is if there is some way of helping these people. We can’t just leave them high and dry. We need to be trying to help them in some way. I think at the end of the day, it’s an act of nature I understand that, but this poor woman has her house built and she needs to be able to get down to it.

"So what I was asking was, and I respect the reply that they’re going to see if there is any additional funding, because after the bad storms this past couple of years, there was extra funding allocated towards these projects."

Outlining the outcome he was hoping for, Cllr Watters concluded by saying, "I’ll be asking for maybe some temporary works, and then look at a future plan for how we can do something more."