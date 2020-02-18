Sponsored content
Louth company Ktf Housing seeks Timber Frame Designers and Roof Truss Designers
Leading timber frame manufacturing company, Ktf Housing, are currently recruiting Timber Frame Designers and Roof Truss Designers.
The successful candidates will be responsible for the design of timber frame structures while working closely with the client, client representatives and internal production team.
Essential skills & experience:
- Design timber frame structures.
- Creating accurate production drawings in line with project requirements.
- Minimum 3- year post qualification experience in Timber Frame design. Proficient in Auto CAD software.
- Develop drawings for new and existing projects.
- Ability to read and understand architectural / engineering drawings.
- Familiar with Microsoft Office suite of products.
- Strong technical understanding of Timber Frame design, manufacture and supply.
Forward C.V.’s to:
For more information call: 041 6850978
