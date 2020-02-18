Louth TD Ged Nash decides against contesting Labour leadership

Newly elected Labour TD Ged Nash has confirmed this morning that he will not be contesting the Labour leadership election.

It had been thought that the Louth TD would throw his name in the hat for the job following the resignation from the post by Brendan Howlin, following the general election.

In a statement just released, Deputy Nash said:

"I want to thank those Parliamentary Labour Party colleagues who have encouraged me to run for the position of Leader of the Labour Party.

"I also want to express my sincere gratitude to Party members and supporters across the country who have been in contact with me in recent days to encourage me to contest the election.

"After considerable reflection, I have taken the decision not to allow my name to go forward.

"Just over one week ago, the people of Louth & East Meath honoured me with a mandate to represent them, their families and our community in Dáil Eireann.

"I am proud to have been entrusted with their trust and confidence. With that mandate comes enormous responsibility.

"My home town of Drogheda is at present faced with a particular set of complex challenges.

"There is a responsibility on my local Dáil colleagues and I to work night and day both locally and nationally to fix them. This is where my immediate focus must lie.

"I look forward to playing a full and central role in the reorientation, renewal and revitalisation of our Party under a new leader."