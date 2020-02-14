Louth Tidy Towns Together thank election candidates for supporting campaign

Louth Tidy Towns Together have said that they would like to thank all 15 candidates in the general election for supporting their voluntary code of conduct to keep towns and villages poster free during the campaign, and for dealing with any minor breaches “in a prompt and efficient manner.”

“Fourteen towns and villages in the county participated in the initiative, and candidates were exceptionally co-operative with our local Tidy Towns groups' aesthetic and environmental objectives by not erecting posters within the 50km/h speed limits nor at landscaped approaches to these centres”, said a Louth Tidy Towns Together spokesperson.

“We want to wish all five successful candidates the best in representing the county in Dáil Éireann and we look forward to working closely with them”, they added.