Avenue Rd in Dundalk among 16 Louth locations designated for safety camera zones

The Avenue Road in Dundalk is one of 16 new zones across Louth to be designated a safety camera zone by An Garda Síochána, which will become operational from Monday February 17.

They are among the 903 new safety camera zones announced by An Garda Síochána this month.

Other stretches of roads in north Louth include the Carrickmacross Road (R178 from Dundalk to near Ricesbridge); the R171 between Knockbridge and Louth Village; a stretch of road from the Inner Relief through the Fairgreen Road to Bridge Street; and two stretches of the R173, the road from Dundalk to Carlingford that loops around the Cooley Peninsula.

Safety cameras operate in areas where there is a history of speed related collisions, known as speed enforcement zones, using a fleet of marked vehicles.

When selecting the new locations, An Garda Síochána examined collision data from the Pulse system, including the type of collision (fatal, serious and minor) and the coordinates of where each of these took place.

The other new safety camera zones in Louth announced by An Garda Síochána include:

Road name Description Fatal collisions Serious collisions Minor collisions Total Collisions Road length (Km) R172 Avenue Road 1 3 8 12 1.61 R170 Dunleer to Ardee 0 1 1 2 3.01 R171 Knockbridge to Louth Village 0 2 1 3 4.04 R172 Road through Blackrock to Dublin Road 0 2 8 10 5.14 R173 Road from Dundalk to Carlingford 0 1 2 3 3.33 R173 Road from Dundalk to Carlingford 0 1 1 2 2.08 R177 Fairgreen Road section of R177 0 1 2 3 0.92 R178 Carrick Road outside Dundalk 0 0 15 15 3.47 M1 Monasterboice 1 0 2 3 3.25

Commenting on the new zones, Superintendent Tony Lonergan of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said:

"The safety cameras are proven life savers and only operate in areas which have a speed related collision history where fatal, serious injury and now minor injury collisions occur.

"By identifying and targeting these high risk areas our aim is to continue to reduce the number and severity of collisions, thus save more lives and prevent more injuries from occurring. This makes the roads safer for every road user.”

Superintendent Lonergan continued:

"There is no doubt these safety cameras save lives. Saving lives and preventing injuries is one of our top priorities and we urge every driver to become familiar with the full list of speed enforcement zones, available on the Garda website.

"We appeal to all drivers to drive safe, complying with posted speed limit signs not just for the GoSafe zones but for the duration of their journey. Reducing your speed will save lives and make the road safer for all.”