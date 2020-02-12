Business
Dundalk ranks high on European Cities and Regions of the Future list
Dundalk has been ranked high in several categories in the Foreign Direct Investment Intelligence (fDi) list of European Cities and Regions of the Future list for 2020/21.
The town ranked 7th overall in the Top 10 Micro European Cities of the Future, and claimed 1st place in the Human Capital/Lifestyle category of the rankings.
fDi Intelligence is the world’s leading online investment promotion service, specialising in areas relating to foreign direct investment and investment promotion, including location advertising; industry-leading tools to identify potential investors and tailored FDI events, based in London.
According to the fDi website: “To create a shortlist for fDi’s European Cities and Regions of the Future 2020/21, the fDi Intelligence division of the Financial Times collected data using the specialist online FDI tools – fDi Benchmark and fDi Markets, as well as other sources.
“Data was collected for 505 locations under five categories: Economic Potential, Human Capital and Lifestyle, Cost Effectiveness, Connectivity and Business Friendliness. Locations scored up to a maximum of 10 points for each data point, which were weighted by importance to the FDI decision-making process in order to compile the subcategory rankings as well as the overall ‘European Cities and Regions of the Future 2020/21’ ranking”.
