RESULTS: Ninth Count in Louth

The results of count nine are now in. This count involved the distribution of John McGahon's votes.

The results are as follows:

Declan Breathnach (FF) +368 = 8,771

Mark Dearey (Green) +580 = 8,497

Peter Fitzpatrick (Ind) +609 = 8,988

Ged Nash (Labour) +249 = 8,638

Fergus O'Dowd (FG) +2,674 = 10,159

As no one has met the quota, no one has been elected. Mark Dearey has now been eliminated.

Count 10, which involves the distribution of Mark Dearey's votes has just begun.