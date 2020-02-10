General Election 2020
RESULTS: Ninth Count in Louth
Distribution of John McGahon's votes
RESULTS: Ninth Count in Louth
The results of count nine are now in. This count involved the distribution of John McGahon's votes.
The results are as follows:
Declan Breathnach (FF) +368 = 8,771
Mark Dearey (Green) +580 = 8,497
Peter Fitzpatrick (Ind) +609 = 8,988
Ged Nash (Labour) +249 = 8,638
Fergus O'Dowd (FG) +2,674 = 10,159
As no one has met the quota, no one has been elected. Mark Dearey has now been eliminated.
Count 10, which involves the distribution of Mark Dearey's votes has just begun.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on