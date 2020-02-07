Diesel sludge continues to be dumped in north Louth

The dumping of diesel laundering waste in north Louth seems to be continuing into the new year, following reports from that it recovered 12 intermediate bulk containers (IBCs) of diesel sludge in January.

According to Louth County Council's monthly management report, 12 IBCs of diesel sludge were recovered on the Captain's Road, Carnmore Killclessy Road and Faughart Hill last month. The council indicates that the approximate cost of clean-up and disposal of the material is €14,983.

Louth County Council recovered a total of 108 intermediate bulk containers (IBCs) of diesel laundering waste in the county in 2019.

The clean up cost to the council last year in relation to this was approximately €134,996.