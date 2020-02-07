Dunne’s Centra Ardee scoops Neighbourhood Store of the Year gong

Dunne’s Centra in Ardee has been named the best neighbourhood store in Ireland, scooping the award for 2020. The Co Louth Centra received the much-coveted accolade at the Centra National Conference, which took place at the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney.

Store owners Gary and Pauline Dunne received the award from Martin Kelleher, Managing Director of Centra, Dan Curtin, Centra Sales Director and JF Michel, Account Director of Three Business, competition sponsors.

As part of the competitive process, retail consultant Dr Alan Collins audited Centra stores throughout Ireland, with each participating store assessed for its range, quality, customer service, hygiene, service offering and local community involvement.

Receiving the award, the Dunnes paid tribute to the team at Centra Ardee and acknowledged that their enthusiasm and dedication were determining factors in the store being selected as 2020 Neighbourhood Store of the Year.

“It is a great honour to accept this award on behalf of all our hard-working and dedicated staff members at Dunne’s Centra Ardee. Receiving this recognition would not have happened without our team and it is great to see their efforts rewarded. They are a super team of professionals who constantly strive for the best service, healthy convenience offering and value of money to our cherished customers and friends over the years here in Ardee.” said the Dunnes.

Commenting on the award win, competition judge Dr Alan Collins said: “You can sense passion as soon as you step foot in the door at Centra Ardee. There’s something about the store that makes it so special. Perhaps it is how it is always a delight to engage with owners who are passionate about their stores, colleagues, customers and communities, which is in abundance at the Ardee store. It is the type of store everybody should have and want in their communities. Congratulations to everyone at Dunne’s Centra Ardee on this great achievement”.

Dan Curtin, Sales Director, Centra, commended all Centra retailers for their contribution to redefining convenience shopping. “Centra stores, such as Centra Ardee, are perfect examples of independent retailers working hard in their local communities to ensure their customers have the best experience in their store. They provide choice, value and excellent service within their locality on a daily basis. Congratulations to the team at Dunne’s Centra, who have gone above and beyond to achieve top class standards right across the store.”