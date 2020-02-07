Damaging winds, heavy rain and snow in latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland

Ireland is in for a rough spell of weather over the coming days according to the latest weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann.

Strong winds are set to dominate through Saturday and Sunday as Storm Ciara hits Ireland but it will also be windy on Monday and Tuesday with Met Eireann also forecasting wintry showers with hail, sleet and snow.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday is for the day to start dry in many areas but there'll be some showers in the west. It will become very windy as southerly winds increase strong to gale force and gusty, with some severe gusts along the West and Northwest coast. Rain will become widespread from the Northwest as the day goes on, turning thundery in parts with a risk of spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees. Winds will ease in the west and north in the late afternoon and evening.

Early on Saturday night, rain will clear eastwards and strong southwest winds will ease for a time.

Overnight and through Sunday morning, as Storm Ciara tracks eastwards to the north of Ireland, south to southwest winds will strengthen and become very strong and very gusty with possibly damaging gusts and with gales along coasts.

A band of heavy rain will move quickly southeastwards across the country with a risk of localised flooding. Showers will follow in the afternoon. Through the late afternoon and evening, winds will become westerly. They'll continue strong and very gusty, especially in coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees. Sunday night will be cold, windy and showery.

Monday and Tuesday will both be cold, windy and very showery days. Many of the showers will be wintry with hail, sleet and snow at times. Westerly winds will be strong and gusty with gales in western and northern coastal areas. Day time temperatures will be between 4 and 7 degrees. There'll be frost in places at night.