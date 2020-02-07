Culture
Dundalk's TPM release new music video ahead of general election
Dundalk hip-hop group TPM have released a video for their new track today, called "TPM don't have your money", ahead of polling opening tomorrow for the general election.
Co-produced by Kilkenny producer Fomorian Vein, the track, TPM explain, is "about how the government turns people against each other."
TPM are playing the Button Factory in Dublin on Friday March 20. You can buy tickets here
You can check out the new track here:
https://t.co/KviLxHizev— TPM (@tpmlaws) February 7, 2020
Here it is! 'TPM Don't Have Your Money' co-produced by @fomorianvein It's about how the government turns people against each other. Remember to vote left tomorrow! Enjoy!
