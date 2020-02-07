Dundalk's TPM release new music video ahead of general election

Dundalk hip-hop group TPM have released a video for their new track today, called "TPM don't have your money", ahead of polling opening tomorrow for the general election.

Co-produced by Kilkenny producer Fomorian Vein, the track, TPM explain, is "about how the government turns people against each other."

TPM are playing the Button Factory in Dublin on Friday March 20. You can buy tickets here

You can check out the new track here: