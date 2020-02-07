Permission granted for Amazon data centre outside Drogheda

Amazon Web Services have been granted planning permission for a €350 million data centre at the IDA Business and Technology Park, Donore Road, Drogheda.

The centre will be developed on a 19.46 hectares site and is expected to create around 275 jobs during construction and it is understood that the project will see an initial investment of between €300 and €400 million in phase 1.

Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd welcomed the news and in a statement released this morning, stated that “the first phase alone will see 275 construction jobs on average peaking at 400 over a two year period."

“There will be 3x8hr shift patterns per day employing people in the area of Cyber Security, Software Engineers, Climate Control Specialists and Security," he added.

The Fine Gael general election candidate commented that “the most important aspect of this announcement is the knock on investment that will be delivered in the town of Drogheda. Data centres are widely known to attract significant high tech industries to the locality.

"This is what Drogheda has been fighting so hard to achieve, we may be looking at employment opportunities for generations to come."