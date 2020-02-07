Deaths in Louth - Friday February 7 2020

The death has occurred of Fr. Jim Donleavy O.P. of Dominican Priory, Drogheda, Louth / Kanturk, Cork

Peacefully, at Beaumont Hospital. Deeply regretted by the O'Keeffe, Aherne and McAuliffe families Cork, sister-in-law, nephew, relatives and a large circle of friends and his Dominican Brothers.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Jack Leonard of Rathbrist Cottages., Tallanstown, Louth



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family on February 4, 2020. Jack, beloved husband of the late Patricia (née Carolan) and father of Maureen, Nuala, Gerard, Paula, Francis, Anne and Aidan and grandad of Samantha, Alan, Marie, Donna, Thomas, Aisling, Tina, Michelle, Erin, Gerard, Joseph, Gerard, Susan, Paul, Leila, Aoife and Chloe and 35 great-grandchildren and brother of Bridget.

Jack will be sadly missed by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, sons in law, daughters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (A91 AT27) from 12pm until 9pm on Friday.

Removal on Saturday morning to The Church of Immaculate Conception Louth, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary McEneaney (née McCullagh) of Rahanna, Ardee, Co. Louth



On February 6, 2020, peacefully at her daughter Marie's residence. Mary; predeceased by her husband Eugene, will be sadly missed by her loving family, seven sons, two daughters, 22 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, sister Brigid, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Mary will repose at her daughter Marie's residence, Snipehill, Ardee (Eircode A92 EK84) on Friday (7th Feb.) from 2pm to 9pm.

Removal on Saturday morning (8th Feb.) to Sts. Peter & Paul's Church, Tallanstown arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Oliver Plunketts Cemetery.

Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care and Ardee Hospice Homecare.

May she rest in peace



