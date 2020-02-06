Number signing on Live Register in Louth rises for second consecutive month

The number of people signing on the Live Register in Louth has risen for the third consecutive month, according to details released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) this morning.

7,496 people signed on the Live Register in Louth in January 2020, an increase of 206 on December 2019 and 370 on November 2019, when the number fell to 7,126.

It represents a 5.1% increase on November 2019.

It is still 445 lower however, than the 7,941 people who signed on the Live Register a year earlier in January 2019.

The biggest increase was seen in Dundalk, with 3,408 signing on in January, compared to 3,270 in December and 3,182 in November.

It represents an increase of 226 or 7.1% since November.

Ardee saw the smallest increase, with 789 signing on in January, compared to 764 in November - an increase of 3.3%. It should also be noted however that the number signing on in January in Ardee, was actually lower than in December, when 810 people signed on the Live Register.

In Drogheda, 3,299 signed on the Live Register in January, up from 3,210 in December and 3,180 in November, representing an increase of 3.7% since November.