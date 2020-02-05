GE2020: Full list of candidates in Louth constituency for General Election 2020

This is the full list of candidates, in alphabetical order, standing in the Louth constituency for General Election 2020.



Topanga Bird - Independent

Occupation: Social worker, psychotherapist, social and political activist.

Committed to decentralization of Irish government. Local control of all spheres of political decision-making. Standing for the first time in a general election.



Declan Breathnach - Fianna Fáil

Occupation: Public representative and previously a primary school principal and teacher

Member of Louth County Council for 25 years. First ran in a general election in 2011 but not elected. Elected in 2016, receiving 9,099 first preference votes (13.47%).



Albert Byrne - Independent

Occupation: Systems analyst/nutritional therapist

Running on platform of reform of local government and reform of justice and policing.

Ran unsuccessfully in 2009 as local election candidate for Ardee Town Council and again in 2019 Local Election.



James Byrne - Fianna Fáil

Occupation: Teacher and public representative

Elected to Louth County Council in 2019, standing in Drogheda Urban constituency. Brother of outgoing Meath East TD, Thomas Byrne and son of late councillor Tommy Byrne.



David Bradley - Independent

Occupation: Retired pensions fund operations manager

Ran unsuccessfully in 2011 and 2016 general elections. Christian candidate who says the highlight of his campaigning “will focus on God’s Leadership of our country which the unelected government of the past four years has not acknowledged in its introduction of and encouragement of unbiblical laws.”



Mark Dearey - Green Party

Occupation: Publican

Elected to Dundalk Town Council in 2004 and again 2009. Public Representative between 2004 and 2019, as a Town and County Councillor and as a Member of Seanad Éireann. Green Party candidate in 2007 and 2011 general elections. Campaigning for national response to climate and biodiversity emergency.



Audrey Fergus - Solidarity - People Before Profit

Occupation: Community activist

Running for the first time in general election after campaigning for People Before Profit 2016 general election candidate Garret Weldon. Campaigning for a redistribution of wealth and resources, and “realistic and achievable solutions to the climate crisis.”

Peter Fitzpatrick - Independent

Occupation: Public representative

TD since 2011 when he ran as a Fine Gael candidate in 2011 and 2016 general elections. Vocal opponent to the referendum on repealing the Eighth Amendment in 2018. Resigned from Fine Gael party in 2018 and announced he would be seeking re-election as an independent candidate.



John McGahon - Fine Gael

Occupation: Public representative

Elected to Louth County Council in 2014 and re-elected in May 2019. Currently serving as Cathaoirleach of Dundalk Municipal District 2019-2020. Hoping to follow in the same footsteps as his late uncle Brendan McGahon by standing for Dail Eireann.



Imelda Munster - Sinn Féin

Occupation: Public representative

Elected to Louth County Council in 2004 and was re-elected in 2009 to both Drogheda Borough Council and Louth County Council. Elected as TD in 2016 general election receiving 8,829 first preference votes (13.1%).

Ged Nash - Labour

Occupation: Public representative

Elected to Louth County Council from 2000 to 2011, and Drogheda Town Council from 1999 to 2011. Served as mayor of Drogheda from 2004 to 2005. Elected TD for Louth in the 2011 general election. Lost seat in 2016 general election. Elected to Seanad in 2016.



Fergus O’Dowd - Fine Gael

Occupation: Public representative

Chairman of Drogheda Town Council: 1977–78, 1981–82 and 1994–95. Served on Louth County Council between 1979 and 2003. Elected to Seanad Éireann in 1997. Louth TD since he won seat in 2002 general election.



Cathal Ó Murchú - Irish Freedom Party

Occupation: Journalist

First time running in general election. Campaigning on issue of “serious crime in Louth and wants to fight for a sensible immigration policy for Ireland.”



Rúairí Ó Murchú - Sinn Féin

Occupation: Public representative

Co-opted onto Louth County Council in September 2017. Elected in Dundalk South district in 2019 local elections. Aiming to replace former Sinn Féin leader, Gerry Adams, as TD in Louth at 2020 general election.



Eamon Sweeney - Renua

Occupation: Farmer

Ran unsuccessfully in 2019 local election. Peace commissioner and former radio presenter on LMFM. Renua campaigning on socially conservative platform.