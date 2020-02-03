Fairways Hotel Dundalk to give away 113 rooms for €5 in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland

To celebrate the recent opening of the sparkling new 113-bedroom Fairways Hotel Dundalk, the hotel is launching a €5 Rooms Giveaway, with 113 overnight stays up for grabs and all proceeds going to Down Syndrome Ireland.

From February 3, for just one month, members of the public can enter the €5 Rooms Giveaway on Down Syndrome Ireland’s website downsyndrome.ie by completing the dedicated entry form and donating €5 to the charity.

With the ambition of raising significant funds for Down Syndrome Ireland, the amount of entries per person is not limited, although there will be only one prize per person. Winners will be announced in early March, with each of the 113 winners receiving a complimentary overnight stay in the handsome new four-star Fairways Hotel Dundalk.

All funds raised by the €5 Rooms Giveaway will go directly to funding Down Syndrome Ireland’s Ability Programme, which breaks down barriers and provides people with Down Syndrome access to meaningful employment opportunities.

Fairways Hotel Dundalk’s €5 Rooms Giveaway forms part of a wider partnership between The iNUA Collection, who operate the hotel, and Down Syndrome Ireland.

Since launching last year, the partnership has already raised in excess of €40,000 through collection drives hosted at iNUA Collection hotels.

“We are delighted to host this innovative fundraising initiative in aid of our partner charity, Down Syndrome Ireland,” says Fairways Hotel General Manager, Andrew Walker.

“We look forward to welcoming the 113 winners to experience our new hotel while hopefully raising considerable funds for Down Syndrome Ireland.”

“In Ireland, less than 5% of adults with Down syndrome secure meaningful employment and we in Down Syndrome Ireland are working to change that through our Ability Programme,” says Liam Ahern, President of Down Syndrome Ireland.

“We are overwhelmed with the support all the teams in The iNUA Collection are giving to us to raise vital funds for our Ability Programme and we wish all the management and staff in the Fairways Hotel Dundalk every success.”

Featuring state-of-the-art design and the latest in technology, Fairways Hotel Dundalk opened its doors in late 2019. All 113 bedrooms have unique features including Chromecast TVs and mobile key-cards, enabling guests to check-in and unlock doors with their phones.

The four-star hotel also has a 900-capacity conference centre, stylish wedding venue facilities and The Brasserie, an informal and elegant bar and restaurant serving brunch right through to cocktails and evening dining.

To be in with a chance of winning a €5 stay in Fairways Hotel Dundalk through the €5 Rooms Giveaway, complete the dedicated entry form and donate €5 directly to the charity on Down Syndrome Ireland’s website downsyndrome.ie from 3rd February, for one month.