Starbucks opens drive-thru location at The Marshes

The first drive-thru Starbucks on Ireland’s east coast has opened at Marshes Shopping Centre and coffee lovers should keep an eye out for promotions throughout the week.

The move has been hailed by centre management at Marshes as "another vote of confidence in the north east’s most popular retail destination".

Starbucks operates over 20,000 outlets globally, but this is only the second drive-thru in the Republic of Ireland.

The first Starbucks drive-thru in Ireland opened in 2018 at Shannon.

The new drive-thru is located at the Dunnes Stores entrance to the centre, beside an An Bóthar Iarainn and the link road to the Avenue Road/Tom Bellew Avenue.

“We are delighted with this wonderful development at Marshes,” said centre manager Seán Farrell.

“Marshes continues to enjoy great success and the opening of the Starbucks drive-thru is another vote of confidence as the centre experiences more growth and renewal.”

This is the second Starbucks outlet in the centre, the coffee chain has had a store in Marshes since 2014.

