Dundalk musician finalist for Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal

Dundalk musician Donnchadh Mac Aodh will be amongst fifteen flute players taking to the stage to compete in the final for the Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal in the Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork on Friday 7 February, and the event will be broadcast live on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.

Donnchadh, 17, is from Dundalk, and plays flute, piano and harp. A member of Dundalk Comhaltas, he takes part in the Fleadh every year, and won the All-Ireland flute title in 2016 and 2019. He has received bursaries from CreateLouth and CCÉ Dundalk. He is currently a 5th year student in De La Salle College in Dundalk.

Donnchadh performs regularly at concerts, in particular at the international harp festival in Termonfeckin. He’s a member of several groups, Faoi Gheasa with his school, the group Mealltach for the Siansa Gael Linn competition, NósNua youth orchestra, and the Dundalk Comhaltas groups. He hopes to go on to complete a degree in music.

Peadar Ó Riada will present the Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal final live from the Rochestown Park Hotel from 7 pm – 10 pm. Esteemed musicians Michael Tubridy, Mary Bergin and Gary Hastings will have the difficult job of choosing the winner, and the criteria will include not only technical proficiency, but playing that demonstrates musicality and soul as well. The winner will take home the prestigious Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal, as well as €2500.

As part of the weekend events, there will be a musicians’ conference on Saturday morning in the hotel, and the Coirm Órdha concert with past winners including box player Keelan McGrath and harper Úna Ní Fhlannagáin will take place on Saturday night.