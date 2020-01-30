NCT issue statement regarding NCT tests at the Dundalk test centre

National Car Test Service (NCTS) have issued a statement to say that us has made the decision to discontinue the use of vehicle inspection lifts across the NCTS network, including Dundalk, with immediate effect until a full condition survey of all lifts is completed.

This decision was made following NCTS being made aware of a defect with a similar make and model of MAHA scissor lift. Following that information, condition surveys have been instigated across the full network of 47 test centres.

These are the scissor lifts that are used to raise a vehicle above ground to inspect the underbody area of the vehicle. Condition surveys of the potential defective component have been instigated across the full network of 47 test centres.

As the condition of the lifts is established the remedial action will be determined and implemented. All scissor lifts are due for replacement from June 2020 and NCTS are in dialogue with the manufacture to escalate the production and bring forward the installation of these new lifts.

NCTS say that all customers should continue to book and turn up for their NCT as normal. The test will be completed with the omission of the underbody inspection, which will be conducted at a later date when the lifts are returned to use.

All other elements of the test including lights, emissions, upper body exterior, vehicle interior, brakes, suspension and wheel alignment will be tested as normal. Customers will incur no additional fees as part of this process.

The Vehicle Inspection report will be issued at the time of testing and a certificate will be issued when all stages of the test have been successfully completed.

NCTS say that it is important to note that the lift is not a measuring device but it does provide the means for the inspector to carry the underbody inspection. Therefore, the integrity of historic tests is not a concern.

NCTS says that priority at this point and time is for the safety of its staff and customers' property and it wished to sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.