REPORT: Two men charged over drugs seizure in Dundalk

Two men have been charged in relation to a substantial drug seizure made in Dundalk in 2018.

As reported by LMFM today, the two men were arrested in June 2018, following a number of house searches in Muirhevnamor by the Dundalk district drugs unit.

LMFM say that one of the suspects was arrested last night and charged and is due to appear before Drogheda district court later today.

The report also says that the second man has been bailed to appear before Dundalk District Court at a later date.