Permission granted for four new houses on Castle Road in Dundalk

Louth County Council have given the go ahead this week for four new houses on Castle Road in Dundalk.

An application was made in May 2019, seeking to build five new houses on a site at Castle Road, near the junction of Castle Road and St Mary's Road.

Michael O'Neill sought planning for five new three storey, four-bed houses. Significant further information was submitted in December 2019, which included revised plans that reduced the number of dwellings to four and the size of the houses to two storey three bed dwellings.

Louth County Council gave the go ahead for the new development on January 22.