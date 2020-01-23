Dundalk woman releases book about dream to travel to space

Dundalk woman Dr Niamh Shaw has released a book about her quest to fulfill her childhood dream of going into space.

The former St Louis pupils' new book is aptly titled 'Dream Big'.

The scientist, engineer, and performer announced that her new book is available on pre-order now for March 2020 on Twitter saying: "Oh my! I spent all of last year working on this book & now it’s available to pre-order @MercierBooks

& @amazonbooks.

"Not sure how I did it, but to those who guided, nudged and encouraged me, I am in ur debt. Tks Mercier for the opportunity



"https://mercierpress.ie/irish-books/dream-big/… #spacee"

The below blurb for the book, published on Mercier Press' website gives readers an idea of what to expect:

"What do you do with impossible dreams? When do you let them go? Niamh Shaw, scientist, engineer and performer, had always felt that something was missing in her life.

"Stepping away from a full-time academic career, she initially thought that it might be acting. But when in that career, she knew that she still hadn't found what she was looking for. While making her first theatre show, looking at her life choices and childhood ambitions, the realisation that she still wanted to fulfil her childhood dream to go to space, but had done nothing to achieve this goal, was painful and disappointing for her.

"Why had she given up on this dream? She realised that if she didn't pursue it, she would spend the rest of her life regretting that she had given up on herself. And so this 40-year-old woman from Ireland began a journey she is determined to finish. Along the way she is also inspiring people to love science as much as she does. An account of her journey so far, Niamh's story reminds us that we must fight to be the person we are destined to be."

You can order the book here: https://www.mercierpress.ie/irish-books/dream-big/