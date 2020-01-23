Louth councillor calls for immediate rent freeze at monthly meeting

A motion was introduced to members at the Louth County Council January meeting, calling on the Minister for Housing to introduce a rent freeze without delay, as well returning one month’s rent back for every renter.

Cllr Ruairí Ó Murchú introduced the motion, in which he said "the cost of renting has spiraled out of control and high rents are having a negative impact on individual families and the wider local economy."

It also called on the council to write to Minister Eoghan Murphy to call on him to "introduce an immediate rent freeze and a refundable tax credit that will put one month’s rent back in every renter's pocket."

At the meeting, Cllr Ó Murchú highlighted the fact that "regular" houses in Dundalk were now costing €1,000 - €1,200, and reminded those present that this is a "huge cost to all of us" as these amounts that were being paid to landlords through HAP payments.

Cllr Ó Murchú received words of support from his Sinn Féin colleagues in the chamber for the motion, with Cllr Joanna Byrne commenting that Rent Pressure Zones are not working.

Green Party councillor Marianne Butler also spoke on the motion, saying that housing has become a worldwide topic and pushed "cost rental" as a good solution and also added that Rebuilding Ireland was not working.