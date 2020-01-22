Driving license service should be at Newry Road driving test centre says Dundalk councillor

Dundalk councillor Seán Kelly has today called on the National Driving License Service to set up a part time office at the new RSA Driving Test Centre on the Newry Road with immediate effect, saying that travelling to Drogheda from Dundalk and north Louth is "unreasonable and unfair".

"It’s 45km from the centre of town to the NDLS offices in Southgate Shopping Centre which is south of Drogheda", Cllr Kelly commented.

"Its unreasonable and unfair expecting people to make this journey when we have a brand-new facility on the Newry Road since September 2019 which could make space available on a part time basis for those applying for licenses in Dundalk, the surrounding areas and the Cooley Peninsula.

"Both entities have a close working relationship and therefore it makes sense to pass your test and apply for your license in the one location. I hope they see the common sense in this approach and act accordingly", the Fianna Fáil councillor added.