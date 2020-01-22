Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, January 22, 2020

The death has occurred of Gerard Crawley of 7 McSwiney Street, Dundalk

Suddenly but peacefully at home. Beloved son of Lily and the late Mick. Gerard will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his loving daughters Caoimhe and Callie, heartbroken mother, brother Michael, sisters Marian and Lesa, sister-in-law Phil, brothers-in-law Paddy and Brian, uncle, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and by all who knew and loved him.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home on Wednesday between 4pm and 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am walking to St. Nicholas' Church, Dundalk arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, thereafter driving to St. Patrick's Cemetery for burial. House Private on Thursday Morning Please. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe Dixons Funeral Home T0429334240.

The death has occurred of Ambrose (Jnr.) Doyle of Church View, Dromiskin, Louth

Tragically. Predeceased by his brother Vincent. Sadly missed by his loving family, mother Ann, father Ambrose, sister Mary, son Cáillum, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his parents home, 28 Church View, Dromiskin tomorrow, Wednesday, from 2.00 pm to 9.00 pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 am to St. Peter's Church, Dromiskin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00 am. Burial afterwards in Reaghstown Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Boyne Fisherman's River Rescue.

The death has occurred of Mairéad Kiernan of Mary Street South, Dundalk and Ballybay, Monaghan

Suddenly. Mairéad, predeceased by her parents Tom and Maureen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, brother Paul (Carrickmacross), sisters Mary Lennon (Cootehill), Bernadette Fitzpatrick (Latton) and Fionnuala, (Ballybay), sister-in-law Marita, brothers-in-law Malachi and Ivan, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, relatives and many friends.

May Maireád’s Gentle Soul Rest In Eternal Peace

Reposing at the family home, No 3 Pearse Place, Ballybay, tomorrow, Wednesday, from 10am, until removal at 6:30pm, proceeding on foot to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballybay for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 12 noon, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Goretti Watters (née Rooney) of Avondale Park, Avenue Road, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the love and tender care of Moorehall Lodge Nursing Home, Ardee. Beloved wife of Brendan and loving mum of Elaine and Kelly. Predeceased by her parents Johnny and Bebe (late of Balbriggan), brother Joseph, sister Patricia, She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, brother Kevin, sisters Tina, Ann, Jean and Buttons, sons-in-law Paul Gorham and Gary Rogers, grandchildren Luke, Ellie, Liam Robin and Erin, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

May Her Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at her rersidence, Avondale Park, from Wednesday afternoon 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.40am, proceeding on foot to the Avenue Road entrance, then driving to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

Family flowers only, donations, please, to

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.