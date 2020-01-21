Water tankers would not solve Boil Water Notice issue says Louth County Council

The introduction of water tankers to mid-Louth while the Tallanstown Boil Water Notice (BWN) remains in effect, would not improve the situation for residents as the water would still need to be boiled, councillors heard at the Louth County Council January meeting on Monday.

The issue was raised at the meeting by Cllr Erin McGreehan, who was speaking on behalf of her mid-Louth Fianna Fáil colleague John Sheridan. Cllr McGreehan requested that as a gesture of goodwill to the residents affected by the BWN.

Cllr McGreehan's request was supported by mid-Louth FG councillor Dolores Minogue, who commented that if it was Dublin that was affected by a BWN, then water tankers would have been made available.

Cllr Minogue acknowledged that it was up to Irish Water to deal with the situation, but as councillors they should be doing something for the 600 people who are still affected by the BWN.

In response, Head of Finance at Louth County Council Bernie Woods, said that the introduction of water tankers would change nothing for the residents, as water from the tankers would also need to be boiled before drinking.

Cllr Minogue replied to Ms Woods that she accepted that, but added that it would still be cleaner than the water that is currently coming from the taps.

Ms Woods acknowledged this but added that if the tap is run for a minute the water will is clear, and then boil it can be boiled. She added however that she would raise the issue about a water tanker for the area again.