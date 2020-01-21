Catherine Allison & Co Solicitors - 'the Dundalk Sisters-in-Law'

Due to the high level of demand for financial advices and Personal Insolvency Arrangements for both businesses and individuals Catherine Allison & Company have employed their newest member of staff, Grace Marley to assist in helping business people, individuals from all walks of life and families restructure business debts and save their homes from bank repossession or simply from drowning in in debt.

We find positive solutions for individuals who are insolvent, including negotiating debt settlement arrangements with banks via Court approved Personal Insolvency Arrangements and creditors, voluntary consent sales and restructure of bank loans and obtaining self adjudicated Bankruptcy for individuals in all three jurisdictions of Ireland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales.

We help save peoples homes from bank repossession and take your mortgage/loans out of negative equity and restructure all debts and loans. Legal Aid is available under the Government Scheme in most cases which involve your principal residence loans.

Grace Marley is highly experienced in all areas of Litigation, Medical Negligence and Personal Insolvency Arrangements. Grace was educated in Northern Ireland and obtained an LLB (Hons) Degree from the University of Ulster, Jordanstown.

Grace obtained her legal practice certificate from the College of Law in Chester U.K. in 2005 and qualified as a Solicitor in 2008. Grace practiced with a large firm based in Northern Ireland for 14 years, and then moved to work for a Dublin firm practicing on all areas of litigation, specialising in complex personal injury and medical negligence.

Grace is qualified to practice in England & Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. To arrange an appointment with grace, contact her on grace@callison.ie or info@callison.ie

Catherine Allison & Company are the largest firm of solicitors in Dundalk, the toughest opponents in any case and known as the most formidable top class firm with a reputation for winning. Catherine drives her team hard and leads the practice to maintain this reputation.

The well known Solicitors are established almost 20 years in business in Dundalk. They undertake all areas of legal practice excluding criminal law. They believe their expertise and unmatched efficiency is key and their dedicated and hard working team strive to make all legal transactions a smooth one for all clients.

They have an exceptionally strong and proven legal team of 14 staff who are backed by very experienced support staff, including our own, in house, fully qualified Accountant.

Catherine Allison & Company are also the only practice in County Louth who practice in all the jurisdictions of Ireland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales to widen our client base.

Bankruptcy & Insolvency Matters

Family Law – Divorce, Separation, Nullity, Maintenance & Access ➢ Personal Injury & Accidents

Commercial & Residential Property

Employment Law

Wills & Probate

Landlord/Tenant Law – New Leases and Landlord & Tenant Litigation

Tax Advice - Company/Corporate

Medical Negligence & Coroner’s Inquests

Coroner’s Inquest on death

