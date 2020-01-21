Gardaí reveal officer in Louth followed home by suspected gang members

It has been revealed that a member of An Garda Síochána was followed home in the car he was driving, by suspected gang members in the days leading up to the murder of Keane Mulready-Woods.

Garda Derek O'Donoghue a local representative from Garda Representative Association (GRA), made the revelation to LMFM Radio today.

According to LMFM, all gardaí working in Drogheda Garda Station have been formally warned to be extra careful of their safety, with Garda O'Donoghue telling LMFM that the incident is "very intimidating".