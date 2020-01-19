Former teacher at Colaiste Rís Dundalk Gregory Sexton passes on

The death has taken place today of Greg (Gregory) Sexton, from Meadowlands, Carrickmacross and formerly Dundrum, Dublin, peacefully, surrounded by his family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Mr Sexton was a past teacher at Coláiste Rís in Dundalk.

May he rest in peace.

His funeral arrangements, from RIP.ie, are as follows:

Reposing at Lonergan Funeral Directors Funeral Home, Main Street, Carrickmacross (A81 D328), on Monday January 20, from 2pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday, 21st January, on foot, to St. Joseph's Church, Carrickmacross, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Carrickmacross.

Funeral Home private on Tuesday morning, please.

No flowers please, donations, in lieu, if desired, to Carrick Cancer Society.

House strictly private at all times, please.

To view the Funeral Mass via the webcam please follow the link here.