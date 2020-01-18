Carrickmacross gardaí arrest man (20s) following €100,000 cannabis seizure

On Saturday January 18, 2020 at approximately 9am, Detectives and Gardaí from the Carrickmacross District supported by the Armed Support Unit Northern Region conducted a search operation at a house in Rockcorry, County Monaghan.

During the course of the search, the house was found to be fully adapted for use as a grow house and suspected Cannabis Herb (pending analysis) with an estimated value of €100,000 was seized.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Castleblayney Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The property is now being technically examined. Investigations are ongoing