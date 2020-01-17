Gardaí confirm discovered partial human remains are those of Keane Mulready-Woods

An Garda Síochána, investigating the murder of Keane Mulready-Woods have received confirmation from Forensic Science Ireland that the partial human remains discovered at Trinity Terrace, Dublin 3 on Wednesday 15th January 2020 are those of Keane Mulready-Woods.



The family of Keane have been informed.

An Garda Siochána continue to renew their appeals as follows:

Keane was last seen in Drogheda by his family at approximately 6.00pm on the evening of Sunday 12th January 2020.

At this time Keane was wearing a Navy Hugo Boss Tracksuit, Black Hugo Boss Runners (brown sole, black laces), Red/ Orange Canada Goose jacket and a Gucci Baseball Cap.

These items of clothing have not been recovered. Can any person assist with information as to where these items of clothing are now?

Investigating Gardaí from Mountjoy Garda Station are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the movements of the blue Volvo V40 SE LUX 1.4 diesel (please note make/ model of vehicle) which was recovered partially burnt out on the 15th January 2020.

• This Volvo V40, registration 161D48646 was stolen in Sandymount, Co. Dublin on the 15th December 2019, where has it been since that time?

• This Volvo V40 was recovered partially burnt out on the 15th January 2020, bearing false registration plates 141MO1925. Where were these registration plates purchased/ constructed?

• Has any person seen this Volvo V40 being driven or parked up with either registration plate between 15th December 2019 and 15th January 2020?

• The Volvo had 4 matching alloy wheels when stolen, one wheel has been changed, has any person information that can assist this investigation?

Investigating Gardai are also appealing for any person with information or any road user with video footage who may have been in or passed through the Ballybough Road, Clonliffe Road, Poplar Row, Luke Kelly Bridge location between midnight Tuesday 14th and 2am Monday 15th January 2020.

Gardaí in Coolock, investigating the discovery of the partial remains of Keane Mulready-Woods in Moatview Drive on Monday 13th January continue to appeal to anyone with information or any road user with video footage in the Moatview Drive, Moatview Gardens area between 9pm and 10pm on Monday 13th January 2020.

Incident rooms have been established at Drogheda, Coolock and Mountjoy Garda Station with the investigation being co-ordinated from Drogheda Garda Station.

Any person with information can contact Gardaí at Drogheda Garda station on 041 - 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, Crime Stoppers 1800 250 025 or any Garda station.