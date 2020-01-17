Dublin man accused of aggravated burglary in Dundalk

A 40 year old Dublin man accused of an aggravated burglary in Dundalk was last week formally returned for trial in the Circuit Court.

James McAuley of Patrick Heaney House, Summerhill, Dublin 1 is charged with committing a burglary at an address in Bishops Court on December 20th, 2018, during which it's alleged he had a black-handled flick knife.

Last Wednesday at Dundalk District Court the Defence barrister objected to an application to amend the original charge - which referenced a kitchen carving knife, as he said his client was adamant that he didn't commit an aggravated burglary and vehemently denied having any possession of a knife.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan said she didn't see how his client was prejudiced at this stage, and she sent him forward to Dundalk Circuit Court on Tuesday.