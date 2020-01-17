Dundalk District Court
Dublin man accused of aggravated burglary in Dundalk
Court
Dundalk courthouse
A 40 year old Dublin man accused of an aggravated burglary in Dundalk was last week formally returned for trial in the Circuit Court.
James McAuley of Patrick Heaney House, Summerhill, Dublin 1 is charged with committing a burglary at an address in Bishops Court on December 20th, 2018, during which it's alleged he had a black-handled flick knife.
Last Wednesday at Dundalk District Court the Defence barrister objected to an application to amend the original charge - which referenced a kitchen carving knife, as he said his client was adamant that he didn't commit an aggravated burglary and vehemently denied having any possession of a knife.
Judge Eirinn McKiernan said she didn't see how his client was prejudiced at this stage, and she sent him forward to Dundalk Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on