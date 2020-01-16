Louth gardaí ask public not to share disturbing videos linked to murdered teen

Gardaí investigating the murder of Keane Mulready-Woods are investigating reports of images and videos circulating on social messaging apps.

These images are unverified at this time.

They are distressing to Keane’s family and if verified are disrespectful images of the deceased and provide false support to the perpetrators of this brutal crime.

Gardaí are asking people not to share this material.

Anyone with information as to the origin of such material is asked to contact Gardaí at Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, Crime Stoppers 1800 250 025 or any Garda station.