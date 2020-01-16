Dundalk IT hosting CAO information morning this Friday

Dundalk IT is hosting a courses and CAO information morning on Saturday, January 18.

This is a great opportunity for school leavers, mature students and parents to find out more about student life, finance and personal development at DkIT.

The Information Morning will take place in the Muirhevna Building in DkIT and it will give prospective students the opportunity to:

Meet DkIT students and staff from the School of Business & Humanities, School of Engineering, School of Informatics & Creative Arts and the School of Health & Science

Speak to admission staff about the CAO application process

Learn about student support services available in DkIT

Learn about our Disability Access Route and/or our Mature Student Access Route

Learn about Sports Scholarships

Find out more about student life, finance and personal development.

The event takes place from 10 - 1pm in the Muirhevna Building at DkIT.

For more information see: https://www.dkit.ie/study/visit-us/opendays/