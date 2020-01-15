108 cubes of diesel laundering waste dumped in Louth last year

The illegal dumping of diesel sludge continues to be a problem in Louth with the council revealing that it recovered a total of 108 intermediate bulk containers (IBCs) of diesel laundering waste in the county in 2019.

Included in this were five 25 litre drums and two 120 litre drums of diesel sludge. The clean up cost to the council last year in relation to this was approximately €134,996.

In December alone, three IBCs were recovered on Captain's Road in Kilcurry at a clean up and disposal cost of approximately €3,746.



