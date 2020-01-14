Rotary Club of Dundalk invite public to Remembrance Tree mass

The Rotary Club of Dundalk are inviting the public to the Remembrance Tree mass this Thursday January 16, at the Dominican Friary, Anne Street, Dundalk at 6.15 pm.

The ribbons that were placed on the tree over the Christmas period will be on the altar during the mass. Anyone who placed a ribbon on the tree or did voluntary work on Earl Street while the tree was there is invited to come along to this event.

The Rotary Club said that all donations received at the tree will be distributed to local charities over the next few weeks.

The club said that they delivered 50 food parcels over the Christmas period and on Christmas Day delivered 20 Christmas dinners.