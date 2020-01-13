GoFundMe page set up for family of Dundalk mum (34) who died from cancer

A GoFundMe page has been set up in aid of the family of a 34-year-old woman from Dundalk who died from cancer yesterday (January 12).

The page, which was set up by a friend of Ciara's, Hannah Donaldson, has already raised $8,635 raised of $20,000 goal.

Ciara and her son Liam

Ms Donaldson explained that the money would go towards helping the "love of Ciara's life" her three-year-old son Liam, who will now be looked after by his dad Ciara's "other greatest love" her partner Iain.

The mum of one had recently secured citizenship in Australia, where she had been living for a number of years.

The GoFundMe page explained the tragic situation: "On 4 November 2019, Ciara NicEabhairdh (34) went to her GP regarding some swelling in her face thinking she may have had an allergic reaction. Her GP quickly sent her to hospital, worried that she may have had a stroke. That evening it was discovered that Ciara had a dark mass in her brain, which turned out to be a brain tumor.

"Ciara had surgery within the week however, the surgeons were unable to remove the tumor and her legs, hearing and vision were all impacted post-surgery. Biopsy results confirmed the worst - stage 4 melanoma, with an incredibly rare and dangerously aggressive subtype.

"On 12 January 2020, our beautiful girl passed away peacefully surrounded by those who loved her and who she loved the most including her parents Tommy and Myra, partner Iain and closest friends."

"No money will ever bring Ciara back but we would like to raise some money to help give Ciara the most wonderful send off and to ensure that Liam has every opportunity that Ciara dreamed of available to him. This includes ensuring that Liam can continue to visit his Grandparents in Ireland each year, who Liam has a very special relationship with.

"Any help you can give would be greatly appreciated. Sincere Thanks."

If you would like to help you can view the GoFundMe page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ciara039s-cancer-fund