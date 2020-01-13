Storm Brendan
STORM BRENDAN: Louth County Council activate severe weather plan
All parks and playgrounds are closed until further notice
STORM BRENDAN: Louth County Council activate severe weather plan
Louth County Council have announced this morning that "all parks and playgrounds are closed until further notice" due to the approaching Storm Brendan and that the Council has activated the severe weather plan.
The council says that staff have put flood defences in place and sandbags have been distributed to key locations.
Sand bags are available to the public for collection at the following locations;
Blackrock
Main Street
Carlingford
At the Fire Station and outside Savages Butchers
Dundalk
Machinery Yard, Ardee road, Dundalk
Town hall , Crowe Street, Dundalk
Drogheda
Fair Street Offices , Drogheda
Residents and motorists in the following areas should be aware of the potential for flooding and not park cars in these areas. The following areas may also have traffic disruption
Drogheda
Ship st
North Quay
Wellington Quay
Marsh Road
Dundalk
Inner relief road / Quay st
Newry road,
Racecourse road,
Blackrock road ( Connollys Corner )
Blackrock Main st
Annagassan
Baltray
Details of any road closures will be available on the Council’s website and twitter account.
The Council have also shared the following useful tips:
- Charge your phone
- Get a working torch
- Have a supply of candles & batteries
- Secure bins and outdoor equipment
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on