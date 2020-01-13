STORM BRENDAN: Louth County Council activate severe weather plan

Louth County Council have announced this morning that "all parks and playgrounds are closed until further notice" due to the approaching Storm Brendan and that the Council has activated the severe weather plan.

The council says that staff have put flood defences in place and sandbags have been distributed to key locations.

Sand bags are available to the public for collection at the following locations;

Blackrock

Main Street

Carlingford

At the Fire Station and outside Savages Butchers

Dundalk

Machinery Yard, Ardee road, Dundalk

Town hall , Crowe Street, Dundalk

Drogheda

Fair Street Offices , Drogheda

Residents and motorists in the following areas should be aware of the potential for flooding and not park cars in these areas. The following areas may also have traffic disruption

Drogheda

Ship st

North Quay

Wellington Quay

Marsh Road

Dundalk

Inner relief road / Quay st

Newry road,

Racecourse road,

Blackrock road ( Connollys Corner )

Blackrock Main st

Annagassan

Baltray

Details of any road closures will be available on the Council’s website and twitter account.

The Council have also shared the following useful tips: